JAMB Adds New Dates For Mock UTME

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has fixed two new dates for the Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which was held today, Thursday 30th March.

Advertisement

The new dates are Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, and they will cater to candidates who were unable to take the exams today due to network problems experienced at different Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country.

The Registrar said this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Oloyede said that the board had expected specific challenges during the Mock exams as they also doubled as a chance for them to test specific facilities in preparation for the main UTME scheduled to hold on April 29.

“We are aware of all those things we are monitoring and that is why it is a mock examination. We are holding it to test specific facilities of the board on a large scale in preparation for the main exams.

“What is important is that all candidates who registered for the mock examination will be able to sit for their mock.

Advertisement

“For those who were not able to write today, JAMB will reschedule them for Friday and Saturday,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reported on one of the centres in Abuja where candidates who were supposed to take the exams at 7 am were kept waiting until 4 pm due to the network challenges which left parents fuming.

Officials at the centre, Total Child College of Education, Dutse, told the candidates and their parents that they were unable to connect to the JAMB server.