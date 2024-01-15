JAMB Warns Banks Against Extorting UTME Candidates

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has warned financial intitutions against extorting candidates as the sales of the 2024 UTME application form begins.

THE WHISTLER reports that the registration exercise which started on Monday, will elapse on February 15, 2024.

According to the Weekly JAMB Bulletin released on Monday, the Board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede gave the warning at a virtual meeting with financial institutions, banks , e-PIN vending agents and others.

The Registrar stated that the Board would not hesitate to withdraw the accreditation of any service partners caught selling its application forms above the agreed price.

He also urged financial institutions to diligently monitor their agents to avoid anything that might tarnish their hard-earned reputation.

Oloyede condemned the unwholesome activities of some agents of banks during the sale of 2023 UTME application forms noting that it was on account of the respect of their parent institutions that the Board decided to pardon them.

“This year, we would not leave any stone unturned to safeguard the integrity of our system as we place more premium on integrity , hence cutting corners in any form would not be helpful for any organisation,” he said.

The JAMB in a statement re-emphasised that the 2024 UTME/DE e-PIN remains N3500.

“The registration fee of N700, which is to be paid to CBT centres by candidates, is now to be collected by the Board along with N1500, which is the cost for sitting the main UTME, and N1500 as the cost of the optional Mock-UTME etc are to be collected by the Board on behalf of the CBT centres,” the statement said.