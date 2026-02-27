JAMB Warns CBT Centres Against Exploiting UTME Candidates

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged prospective Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to report exam centers charging more than the approved fees for investigation and disciplinary.

This followed a report claiming the board had increased its registration fees.

A statement by the board’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, stated that the claim is false and unfounded.

According to JAMB, approved registration fees remain unchanged since 2019, as follows: Direct Entry (DE) costs N5,700, UTME Only (without Mock) is N7,200, and UTME with Mock is N8,700.

A breakdown of the fees shows application fee is N3,500, reading text is N1,000, CBT centre registration service charge is N700, CBT centre UTME service charge is N1,500, bank charges are N500, and CBT mock-UTME centre charge is N1,500.

The board recalled that in 2018, the Federal Executive Council approved a reduction in the UTME application fee from N5,000 to N3,500, effective from the 2019 registration exercise.

“Since the government-approved reduction, the Board has maintained the same fee structure without any increase, despite rising operational costs,” the statement.

The board urged members of the public to disregard the publication and rely on official information from its verified platforms and advertisements.

“The board therefore urges members of the public, particularly prospective candidates and their parents/guardians, to disregard the said publication and rely only on official information released through the Board’s verified platforms and advertisements.

“Candidates are strongly advised to carefully read the Board’s official advertisement. This will enable them avoid being misled or exploited by dishonest individuals or centres.

“Furthermore, the Board appeals to any candidate who has paid more than the officially approved fees to promptly report such centres with credible evidence. Such reports will enable the Board investigate and take immediate disciplinary action against any erring centre found to be overcharging or engaging in any sharp practices.

“The Board remains committed to transparency, accountability and the protection of candidates’ interests at all times,” the statement said.