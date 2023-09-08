‘Journey Of 30 Minutes Now Takes Three Hours’—–Otti Seeks FG’s Support In Completion Of Abandoned Road Projects In Abia

150 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Works Engr David Umuahi has commended Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for bringing visible developments in Abia just a few months that he has been in office.

Umahi, who was in Abia to inspect ongoing Federal projects in the state, said even though he is not an apostle of 100 days celebration, Abia residents are blessed to have Otti as his handwork is already showing.

“Let me thank you for a lot of improvement that you have done in the State just few months now. I don’t believe in 100 days in office, I don’t believe in two years in office, I believe in working for the people and let the people see what you are doing.

“There is nothing meaningful that anybody who intends to work can achieve in 100 days. You may not even design a meaningful project in 100 days. But we have been seeing what you’ve been doing because you’ve been around, you understand the pains of your people.

“And so I commend you and also congratulate Abia people because they are going to see quite progress,” Umahi said during a courtesy visit to Governor Otti, while assuring that Otti will make Abia and the South East proud.

The Minister, who was former Governor of Ebonyi State, told Otti that Abia has about 11 Federal road projects ongoing in the state.

Some of the roads that he mentioned are section one of the Port Harcourt-Enugu Express Road, which runs from Lokpanta to Abia Tower in Umuahia, which is hundred percent completed with a Trailer Park; section two of the road runs from Umuahia Tower to Aba; Rehabilitation of Umuahia-Ikwuano to Ikot Ekpene-Umudike Road with a length of 49.2 kilometers; Section of Nkporo-Abiriba-Ohafia Road, awarded in 2012, that has been abandoned; Bende-Arochukwu-Ohafia section one, awarded in 2018; Aba-Owerri Road, awarded in 2020 and others.

He solicited Otti’s support to sort out the issues affecting the building of a trailer park at Arungwa Aba, saying that the state government should acquire the place and partner the Federal Government to develop it with the private sector.

In his remarks, Otti commended the Minister for visiting Abia and expressed his government’s readiness to partner with the Federal Government to fix the Federal Roads in the State.

He decried the pain people go through to get to Aba from Port Harcourt, saying that a journey of 30 minutes now takes people not less than three hours to complete.

According to the Governor, this has dealt a deadly blow to the markets in Aba. He informed the Minister that he had already engaged a construction company, CCECC, to do some palliative works on the road and get one of the lanes working.

The Governor told the works minister that he would also engage with him on the Umuahia-Bende-Abriba-Ohafia, all the way to Arochukwu, Federal road, which was first awarded by the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) when former President Muhammadu Buhari was the Chairman of PTF, under General Sani Abacha, and was abandoned and later re-awarded in 2011 by erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan and also abandoned.

“If I’m able to find money, I will like to do the road and whenever he is able to, he will reimburse us. We believe that we should support the Federal Government in delivering dividends of democracy to our people.” Otti stated.

