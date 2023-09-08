Innoson Faces Stiff Competition As Auto Manufacturing Firm Begins Construction Of Factory For CNG Vehicles
Omaa Motors an Indigenous Car Manufacturing Company owned by Mr. Chinedu Oguegbu will Today perform it group breaking ceremony in Umunya, Anambra State.
The car manufacturing company which has been in existence for a while in IgboUkwu Anambra State, will be building a bigger plant that will major on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Electric powered vehicles.
The plant will also convert Petrol and Diesel powered engines to CNG.
From its facility in Igbo Ukwu, Anambra State, Omaa provides sustainable energy and mobility solutions to address today’s environmental challenges, while empowering people to create rugged solutions that are relevant to their local economy.
The company launched the first local assembled, dual-fuel, natural gas-powered commercial buses in Nigeria two years ago.
With this, Innoson Vehicles located in Nnewi, Anambra State, now has a competitor.