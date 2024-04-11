Abia Governor Calls for Faster Delivery of Aba Master Plan, Expansion to Umuahia

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, urged the UN Habitat agency to expedite the completion of the Aba Master Plan and broaden its scope to encompass the state capital, Umuahia.

Governor Otti met with UN Habitat’s West Africa Portfolio Manager, Dr. Matthias Spaliviero, on Tuesday. During the meeting, the Governor emphasized his administration’s commitment to Aba’s redevelopment and underscored the urgency of finalizing the Master Plan. He also proposed extending the plan’s reach to Umuahia, expressing a desire to elevate the capital city’s aesthetics and functionality.

Advertisement

“We are advancing in our quest to develop Aba and address the environmental challenges in the city. While you are working in Aba, extend your work to Umuahia to add value to what we are doing because it is the capital city. We want to transform that city.

“We have given approval for the establishment of a terminal, where all types of transportation empties into. We also have deployed that to two locations in Aba,” the Governor said.

Governor Otti cautioned that delays in finalizing the Master Plan could create inconsistencies with these developments.

“You can see that we’re already moving. So, the earlier you now fit what we’re doing into the Master Plan, the better. Otherwise you would just find out that in the next two, three, four months, you may need to go back to what you think you had finished as your Master Plan will not be consistent with the development on the ground, and we don’t want that to happen,” Governor Otti admonished the UN agency.

Advertisement

The Governor further requested that UN Habitat prioritize solutions for storm water drainage in both Aba and Umuahia. He emphasized the need to mitigate flooding within these major cities.

Dr. Spaliviero, representing UN Habitat, reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to supporting Abia State through technical assistance. He outlined their mission to promote sustainable urban development and improve living conditions for all residents.

“Our mandate is to promote transformative change in urban cities and settlements. We want to show our full commitment to Abia state. We do have a contractual agreement with Abia State. This is our strategic plan, so the overall objective is sustainable urbanisation as a driver of development and peace to improve living conditions for all,” Dr. Spaliviero stated.

The General Manager of the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), Arc Uche Ukeje, expressed the state government’s dissatisfaction with the pace of the Aba Master Plan’s development. He pointed out that Abia has already fulfilled its financial obligations for the project and urged UN Habitat to expedite the process. He emphasized the state’s unwillingness to stall infrastructural development while awaiting the plan’s completion.