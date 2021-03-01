Just In: Akeredolu Slashes Transport Fare, Bans NURTW, RTEAN For Making ‘Life Difficult For People’

65 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has announced ban on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria.

The governor banned the two unions due to their leadership crisis and increase in transport fares across the state.

The governor also directed all the taxi drivers to revert to the old fare of N50 per drop. He ordered that the new ticket should be purchased directly from the government.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, who announced this in Akure on Monday said the ban was with immediate effect.

The governor directed the leadership of both the NURTW and the RTEAN to vacate motor parks across the 18 local government areas of the state and to stop collecting levies from taxi drivers and other motorists.

Odebowale said, “Every attempt to make life difficult for the people would be resisted and the security agencies have been notified to effect timely arrest and prosecution of the defaulters.”