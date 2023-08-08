JUST IN: Alozie, Falcons Player Violated By Lauren James Says She Is Quitting Twitter

Michelle Alozie, the Super Falcon player that was violently stepped on by England’s Lauren James said she is getting a break from Twitter.

Alozie said this on Tuesday in a monitored tweet seen by THE WHISTLER.

In a series of tweets, Alozie who has been overwhelmed by sympathizers said she was getting “off the app.”

Since the incident, Nigerians and football lovers across the globe have criticized James for her actions.

It trended on Twitter as Racism and Lauren James.

She said, “Let me get off this app. Abeg (please), rest. We are playing on the world’s stage.

“This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.

“Self-disappointment overcast with overwhelming pride for my teammates, gratitude for the journey, and glory to God—always.”

let me get off this app sha — michelle alozie (@alozieee) August 8, 2023

Alozie plays for Houston Dash and she was phenomenal throughout the Falcons outing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

She was reacting to the drama between her and James that led to a red card.

Lauren James Steps On Michelle Alozie

In the 84th minute of the knock-out game against England, James picked up a yellow card for an impetuous stamp on Alozie after both players tussled for the ball.

Referee Melissa Borjas after reviewing the video monitor withdrew the yellow card and showed off a red card.

Although England were down by a player, they held the Falcons to a draw and later won 4-2 on penalties.

But James will likely miss out on the rest of the competition over the violent behavoiur based on FIFA rules.

FIFA rules say, “A player will be suspended for at least three matches for violent conduct; at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting, or hitting an opponent or a person other than a match official.”