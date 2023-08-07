Lauren James, Player Who Violently Stepped On Falcon’s Alozie Suspended From World Cup

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lauren James, the Lioness who stood on Michelle Alozie during the game with the Super Falcons, may face a three-match ban.

The Falcons lost 4-2 on penalties to the English side after a goalless draw.

The Falcons came into the game as underdogs but they managed to press the English side for most of the game.

However, in the 84th minute, James picked up a yellow card for an impetuous stamp on Alozie after both players tussled for the ball.

But James was sent off after a careful review of the foul against the Nigerian.

Referee Melissa Borjas after reviewing the video monitor withdrew the yellow card and showed off a red card for the violent combat.

Based on FIFA rules, the penalty for such violent combat is that the culprit must miss out on at least three games.

FIFA rules say, “A player will be suspended for at least three matches for violent conduct; at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting, or hitting an opponent or a person other than a match official.”

England will face either Jamaica or Colombia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

They have three games left—the quarterfinals, the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the finals if they scale through.