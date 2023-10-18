JUST IN: Ashiru Succeeds Umahi As Senate Deputy Leader

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Kwara South, has been appointed as the new Deputy Leader of the Senate.

The Senate also welcomed Senator Nwebonyi Onyeka of the APC, representing Ebonyi North, as the new Deputy Chief Whip, a position previously held by Ashiru before his promotion to Deputy Senate Leader.

The announcement was made by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a plenary session held on Wednesday.

Senator Ashiru was appointed Deputy Leader to fill the vacancy left by Senator Dave Umahi following his appointment as Minister of Works by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.