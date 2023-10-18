Powerful Forces Plotting To Tarnish Former Governor, Ugwuanyi’s Image – HURIWA Raises Alarm

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has said powerful Forces are plotting to tarnish the image of former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for political gains.

This is as the group described the former governor as fit for ‘significant political appointment’ in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu based on his achievements as governor of Enugu State.

The group stated this on Wednesday through its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, during a press conference in Abuja.

The group noted that Ugwuanyi’s accomplishments as Enugu state governor were undeniable.

It decried the attempts by ‘powerful political forces’ to fabricate false scandals and launch a strategic media campaign to tarnish the image of the former governor.

HURIWA noted that Ugwuanyi’s commitment to good governance, infrastructural development, healthcare, and education in the state has left a lasting positive impact on the lives of the people adding that the former governor’s leadership was marked by transparency, inclusiveness, and a deep dedication to the welfare of the citizens.

The group pointed out the former governor’s achievements including several development projects in Nsukka, construction of the Opi-Nsukka Road, and construction of a secretariat annex at Edeoballa to house state civil servants working in the Enugu North senatorial zone.

Others according to HURIWA are the construction of a sports stadium at UNN, establishment of a brand new University of Medical and Applied Sciences in Igboano, Enugu North Senatorial Zone expansion and rehabilitation of the Ngwo-9th Mile Road, known as Miliken Hill, which had been neglected for years, relocation of the Building Material/Electrical Parts Market near Kenyatta, reducing traffic congestion and improving the living conditions of traders and wayfarers as well as the dualization of the road from Emene to Nike Lake Resort Hotel, easing traffic gridlock and enhancing connectivity.

The group noted that despite these significant achievements, certain persons still question the extent of Ugwuanyi’s contributions to the state.

“Ugwuanyi was also worker-friendly, ensuring the prompt payment of salaries and other entitlements to civil servants.

“The organised labour praised his administration for approving the minimum wage, promotions, and extending the service years of teachers. He even provided housing accommodation for civil servants in Elim Estate.

“Therefore, these sinister plots and politically motivated allegations against him are not only baseless but also part of a deliberate effort by certain individuals to tarnish his image.

“We believe that these individuals are acting out of self-interest and fear that Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi may be considered for a significant political appointment from President Tinubu.

“Their actions are driven by partisan politics and a desire to undermine a public servant who has earned the trust and respect of the people of Enugu State.

“We want to emphasise that every Nigerian is entitled to a fair and unbiased assessment of their character and conduct and that public figures like Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi should not be unfairly maligned or subjected to unwarranted character assassination.

“We urge the public to exercise discernment and critical thinking when faced with sensational and unverified claims against public figures.

“We also call on those engaging in this malicious campaign to reconsider their actions and focus on constructive dialogue and debate, rather than seeking to undermine the reputation of an individual who has dedicated himself to public service,” the group added.