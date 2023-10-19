JUST IN: U.S. Alerts Citizens In Nigeria, Others To Potential Violent Attacks

The United States government has issued an alert to Americans living in different parts of the world about possible violent attacks.

The US Department of State in a statement on Thursday disclosed that the directive is drawn from intelligence gathering regarding potential demonstration against citizens and Americans around the world.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. U.S. citizens should:

“Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists,” the US Department stated, asking Americans to “enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas as well as “follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.”

Earlier, the US Department uploaded a travel alert to citizens living in the Middle East with almost the same explanation.

The alert may not be unconnected with the United States backing of Israel in the ongoing war with Hamas militants from Gaza, a Palestine enclave.

The development has drawn worldwide demonstrations in parts of the world.