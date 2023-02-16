JUST-IN: CBN Has Recovered N2.1trn Old Naira Notes From Nigerians—Buhari

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that the Central Bank of Nigeria has recovered over N2.1trn of the old naira notes from circulation.

Advertisement

Buhari said this during a national broadcast monitored by THE WHISTLER.

The redesigned note was unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 23, consisting of N200, N500 and N1,000 respectively.

The CBN had in October announced the redesign of the N100, N500 and N200 notes.

He further revealed that N1000 and N500 notes in circulation will also be reduced overtime.

Buhari said that the N2.1trn so far recovered represented about 80 per cent of the currency in circulation before the implementation of the policy.