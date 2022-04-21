JUST IN: Court Frees Imo Resident Detained By Suspended DCP Abba Kyari

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the release of Mrs. Maria Ezediaro who was arrested and detained by the Intelligence Response Team led by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq disclosed this via his Facebook page on Thursday.

Report has it that Ezediaro was among suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

He stated that his client was arrested “over a year ago” and detained at “the IRT most dreaded abattoir facility.”

According to him, the police hurriedly charged her to court on “frivolous” charges but he filed a fundamental Human Rights enforcement suit against the IRT.

“Nevertheless, the long arm of the Law has finally caught up with those monsters in uniform as the Federal High Court proceeded to hear our Suit on the merit and consequently, directed for her unconditional release.

“Damages was equally awarded against the suspended DCP – Abba Kyari together with his disbanded outfit, for the gross violation of Mrs. Ezediaro’s Fundamental Rights.

“Today, Mrs. Ezedalor has finally regained her freedom and presently walking the street a free person,” Ejiofor stated.