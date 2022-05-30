JUST IN: EFCC Charges: ‘I’m Not Guilty’-Okorocha Tells Court

Senator Rochas Okorocha, who was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has pleaded not guilty to the 17 count N2.9B corruption charges instituted against him by the anti-graft agency.

He was arraigned on Monday at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja presided by Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Anyim Chinenye, and five other defendants (companies) pleaded not guilty as well.

EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed the charges accusing the former governor of diverting public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9bn.

Since the matter was mentioned, he has not appeared in court for arraignment and EFCC had claimed he was evading service.

But Okorocha had told the press that another court division had restrained the EFCC from arresting or probing him.

After Okorocha was arrested at his residence in Abuja on May 25, his lawyer, Wale Olanikpekun SAN, filed an exparte motion seeking for his bail.

But the court had directed the lawyer to put the EFCC on notice.

When the bail application issue was raised on Monday, the EFCC counsel, Gbolahan Latona asked the judge for more time to respond to the application.

Subsequently, Justice Ekwo fixed May 31 for hearing on the bail application while directing that the senator should remain in custody.

Continuation of trial was fixed for November 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Okorocha is one of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress.