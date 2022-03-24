JUST IN: Friends Buy Presidential Form For Tambuwal

A group of friends has purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the Governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Aminu Tambuwal, to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the PDP.

Led by Aree Olumiyiwa Akinboro, the group said Tambuwal will salvage Nigeria from untold hardship hence the need to buy a form for him.

Recall that former Vice President, Mr. Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate President, Mr. Bukola Saraki also received forms from friends who asked them to run for president.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Akinboro said, “Tambuwal is someone we have all known for 30 years and nothing has changed about him. He’s humble, focused, and intelligent. People ask if he has the money to pursue this ambition.

“That is why we are here to buy this form for him. He’s not aware but we as professional and apolitical, we want him to lead,” he said.

Speaking on PDP’s zoning arrangement, “We believe Tambuwal is a native of Nigeria and this is someone who is at home in all parts of the nation. Just look at us, we have Yoruba, Igbo, Ibibio, and we are saying, PDP, put your best foot forward. You can see there are no money bags here, but the little we have, we will use for him.

“PDP, you have a good chance to win this election. This election will be decided by simple Nigerians and we are part of that simple Nigerians.”