JUST IN: Gov Otti Sends Names Of 19 Commissioner Nominees To Abia Assembly For Confirmation 

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has submitted 19 names to the Abia State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners.
Otti sent the list exactly one month after he was sworn in as governor of Abia State.
The names of the nominees are:
1. Prof Monica Ironkwe
2. Kingsely Anoribe
3. Prof Eme Uche
4. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna
5. Mike Akpara
6. Ngozi Okoronkwo
6. Okey Kanu
8. Ikechukwu Uwaoma
9. Chaka Chukwumereije
10. Uzo Nwachukwu
11. Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna
12. Chima Emmanuel Oriaku
13. Nwaobilor Nwadimma Ananaba
14. Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu
15. Ngozi Blessing Felix
16. Engr Don Otumchere Oti
17. Comrade Sunny Okebugwu Onwuma
18. Engr Ikechukwu Monday
19. Mathew Chikodi Ekwuribe
Details shortly…