JUST IN: Gov Otti Sends Names Of 19 Commissioner Nominees To Abia Assembly For Confirmation

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has submitted 19 names to the Abia State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

Advertisement

Otti sent the list exactly one month after he was sworn in as governor of Abia State.

The names of the nominees are:

1. Prof Monica Ironkwe

2. Kingsely Anoribe

3. Prof Eme Uche

Advertisement

4. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna

5. Mike Akpara

6. Ngozi Okoronkwo

6. Okey Kanu

8. Ikechukwu Uwaoma

Advertisement

9. Chaka Chukwumereije

10. Uzo Nwachukwu

11. Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna

12. Chima Emmanuel Oriaku

13. Nwaobilor Nwadimma Ananaba

14. Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu

Advertisement

15. Ngozi Blessing Felix

16. Engr Don Otumchere Oti

17. Comrade Sunny Okebugwu Onwuma

18. Engr Ikechukwu Monday

19. Mathew Chikodi Ekwuribe

Details shortly…