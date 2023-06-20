JUST IN: Ortom Reports To EFCC Office Following Invitation By Anti-Graft Agency

The former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Daily Trust, Ortom drove into the Makurdi zonal office of the agency, located at Alor Gordon Street in the state capital at exactly 10:08 am on Tuesday.

He was sighted with his media aide, Terver Akase, and Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Abraham Kwanhgu.

It was gathered that Ortom was invited by the anti-graft body for questioning over his stewardship during his time as governor of the North Central state.

THE WHISTLER could not confirm whether the Ex-governor would be questioned and allowed to go back home or detained as Wilson Uwujaren did not pick up his calls when our correspondent called him.

Ortom lost his senate bid after completing two terms as governor of the state. He left a debt burden of N187.7 billion to his successor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia.