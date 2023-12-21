JUST IN: Osun Assembly Passes N273bn 2024 Budget
On Thursday, the Osun State House of Assembly passed N273 billion 2024 appropriation bill presented by Governor Ademola Adeleke.
Adeleke had on November 9, 2023, presented the proposed budget christened ‘Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery’ before the house.
The budget has a recurrent expenditure of N165,654,976,700 and a capital expenditure of N108,254,020,710.
It was passed after a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Babajide Kofoworola, scaled third reading.
“The passage of the bill came after the presentation of a report by the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Olumide Fatunmise at the plenary on Wednesday, 20th December 2023.
“The final copy of the Bill will be produced and forwarded to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for his assent,” the Osun Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, said on Thursday.