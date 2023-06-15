JUST IN: Tinubu Appoints Ribadu, Alake, Six Others Special Advisers

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nuhu Ribadu

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, as his Security Adviser and Dele Alake as Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the government.

Advertisement

This was disclosed on Thursday from the President’s office in a statement signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye.

RELATED
Economy

What Nigeria Stands To Gain From CBN’s New Forex Market Unification Order

Nigeria Politics

Tinubu Urged To Push For Recognition Of Lagos’ 37 LCDAs As LGAs

The statement said Tinubu also approved the appointment of Yau Darazo as his Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs while Wale Edun emerged the
Special Adviser on Monetary Policies.

Also appointed are Olu Verheijen Special Adviser, Energy; and Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser on Revenue.

The president also approved John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu as the government’s Special Adviser on Industry, Trade and Investment while Salma Ibrahim Anas was named the president’s Special Adviser on Health.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement