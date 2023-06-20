JUST IN: Tinubu Makes U-Turn, Reverses Dissolution Of Boards Of NDLEA, NAFDAC

President Bola Tinubu has reversed his decision regarding the dissolution of the boards of two government agencies.

A clarification was provided on Tuesday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) regarding the exemption of specific boards from the dissolution process.

The SGF announced that the boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from the process.

THE WHISTLER notes that the agencies play crucial roles in the country’s fight against drug abuse and the regulation of food and drug safety.

The initial decision to dissolve the boards of all government agencies was announced by the SGF’s office.

However, Willie Bassey, the Director of Information at the SGF’s office, said NAFDAC and the NDLEA have been excluded from the announcement.

“Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government-owned Companies, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution,” said Bassey.