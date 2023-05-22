Just In: Two Wanted Kuje Prison Inmates Arrested In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command said on Monday that two wanted inmates from the Kuje Correctional facility have been arrested by the police command.

This was revealed in a press statement made available to THE WHISTLER by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje who said the escapees were arrested by the Command Operatives attached to Crack Squad on 19/5/2023.

Nguroje gave their names as Atiku Ibrahim- 37 years and Adamu Ibrahim -40 years, “both identified as inmates who escaped from Kuje correctional facility, following the attack on the facility that

freed over 500 on the 5/6/2022.

“The escaped suspects were arrested for Cattle Rustling and other nefarious activities,” he said.

He further explained that during interrogations they both confessed to have been in Kuje Correctional custody since 2021, following allegation of arms dealing against them.

“They also confessed to have escaped into Adamawa state until their arrest.

“They further stated that they were awaiting trial in a case of Arms dealing and Unlawful possession of firearms.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola directs for immediate handing over of the escapees to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Adamawa state for further necessary action.

Ref No. CZ :5300/ADS/PPRO/VOL.4/35,” Nguroje said in the statement.