Just In: Two Wanted Kuje Prison Inmates Arrested In Adamawa 

Nigeria
By Munyal Manunyi

The Adamawa State Police Command said on Monday that two wanted inmates from the Kuje Correctional facility have been arrested by the police command. 

Advertisement

This was revealed in a press statement made available to THE WHISTLER by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje who said the escapees were arrested by the Command Operatives attached to Crack Squad on 19/5/2023.

Nguroje gave their names as Atiku Ibrahim- 37 years and Adamu Ibrahim -40 years, “both identified as  inmates who escaped from  Kuje correctional facility,  following the attack on the facility that
freed over 500 on the 5/6/2022.

“The escaped suspects were arrested for Cattle Rustling and other nefarious activities,” he said.

RELATED
Nigeria

Kuje Jailbreak: Police Arrest Another Escapee In Nassarawa

Nigeria

We Have Mandated Correctional Service Officers To Carry High-Capacity Weapons – FG

He further explained that during interrogations they both confessed to have been in Kuje Correctional custody since 2021, following allegation of arms dealing against them. 

“They also confessed to have escaped into Adamawa state until their arrest.

Advertisement

“They further stated  that they were  awaiting trial in a case of Arms dealing and Unlawful possession of firearms.

“The Commissioner of  Police, CP Afolabi Babatola  directs for  immediate handing over of the escapees to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Adamawa state for further necessary action.
Ref No. CZ :5300/ADS/PPRO/VOL.4/35,” Nguroje said in the statement. 

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement