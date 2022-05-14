Kano APC Crisis: Ganduje’s Chief Of Staff, Others Join Kwankwaso In NNPP

The crisis rocking the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) deepened on Saturday as the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Ali Makoda, abandoned the party to join the Rabiu Kwankwaso-controlled New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Makoda is the latest among bigwigs in the North Western state to dump the APC after the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Zubairu Hamza Massu, also announced his defection.

The defection of Makoda deals another blow to the APC ahead of the showdown expected in the state in 2023 after 13 members of the assembly earlier abandoned the party to join forces with Kwankwaso in the NNPP

Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor and key political figure in the state, is also expected to join the NNPP, despite moves by Ganduje to stop him from defecting.

In a related development, the director of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Support Groups Management Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has officially joined the NNPP.

“Yesterday, we accompanied the leader of Kwankwasiyya movement and national leader NNPP HE Engr Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who arrived in Kano State to a rousing welcome by a mammoth crowd of supporters. It took hours to navigate the 15 mins drive from the airport to his residence” he tweeted.