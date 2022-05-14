BREAKING : Sokoto Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew Over Deborah

Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has declared, with immediate effect, a 24 hours curfew in the state following protests by youths.

The protests followed arrest of suspects in the killing of Deborah Yakubu Samuel, who was a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

The Office of the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor stated this in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Deborah was killed for alleged blasphemy in the campus of the school, the state’s police command said on Friday.

But on Saturday, reports have it that several persons are demanding the release of her killers.

The governor said that the directive is in “pursuance of peace and order in Sokoto metropolis and the entire state. “

The full statement reads:

Curfew Declaration

(Being a text of curfew declaration statement by Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal [CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto] today May 14, 2022, on the restoration of law and order in the state following students unrest that led to the killing of Miss Deborah Emmanuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto).

“A’uzu Billahi Minas Shaidanir Rajim

“Bismillahi Rahmanir Rahim

“Wa Sallahu Ala Nabiyyil Karim

“Fellow citizens of Sokoto state!

“Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act; and, also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours.

“I appeal to the good people of Sokoto state to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis.

“Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe this measures, with a view of the reestablishment of peace, law and order in the state.

“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint; and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law.

“Thank you very much!”