Kano: Kwankwaso Assures Supporters Will Be Peaceful But NNPP Accuses APC Of Thuggery

NNPP’s rally in one of the LGA’s in Kano state

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has assured that his supporters would keep the peace and abide by all regulations during Saturday’s election, having participated in signing a peace pact with other candidates at the National Peace Committee meeting which held in Abuja.

Advertisement

However, the Chief Campaign Spokesperson of his party’s Campaign Council for Kano State 2023, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, on Thursday ,accused the All Progressives Congress in the state of formenting trouble through alleged deployment of political thugs.

Sanusi made the allegation in a statement on Thursday, two days to the presidential election.

He said, “We have thwarted the APC scheme to deny our members, supporters and stakeholders their fundamental freedom of political association as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We welcome the development from the joint security operation of the army, police and civil defence personnel who have arrested over 300 political thugs assigned to orchestrate attack on the motorcade of our presidential candidate.

“We learned that two serving Local Government chairmen were also arrested in connection to the illegal possession of firearms. A notorious gang leader of APC thugs who has been known as the ruling party’s hit-man is now in the custody of police.

Advertisement

“We urged the police to ensure that all the political criminals and thugs arrested are brought to book to face the full wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso arrived Kano on Thursday after a road show that drew thousands to look on as his entourage passed.

THE WHISTLER observed that the rally forced a gridlock and also drew an influx of supporters wearing red caps beginning from Kwanar Dangora, Kiru Local Government Area of the state into parts of the metropolis.

He was accompanied by the NNPP gubernatorial candidate Engr. Abba K. Yusuf, his deputy Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo and all the three Senatorial candidates of the party in Kano State.

He assured relevant security authorities in the state that the party’s supporter will abide by every police security advice and guidelines regarding the conduct of election.

Advertisement

Speaking on phone with THE WHISTLER on Thursday about the rally, Sanusi said that the crowd that came out to welcome Kwankwaso both in Kano and in other states were proof that he would garner massive votes on election day.

He maintained that the crowd would “translate to votes” for his principal.

He added that Kwankwaso’s infrastructural strides in Kano has made him the beloved of the people.