Kanu Administered Oath Of Allegiance To Me To Replace Him If He Is Arrested, Dies —Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed disciple of the embattled leader of the Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Kanu, has disclose that he was made to swore an oath of allegiance in regard to the struggle for the actualization of the Republic of Biafra.

Ekpa in a statement posted on his verified official Twitter handle on Wednesday, revealed that Nnamdi Kanu, administered the oath to him “through Caroline Okoroafor’s Mother (Adamma Brown).

The acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile who was responding to threats by some individuals to drag him to court following his activities in the South-East, said Kanu had, prior to his arrest, urged him to continue the struggle if anything happened to him.

According to Ekpa, “I urge those who want to sue Simon Ekpa to hire Lawyers from Finland and not Sweden, I am not residence in Sweden. But before you do that, make sure the lawyer is aware of the following;

“That Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through Caroline Okoroafor’s Mother ( Adamma Brown) administered me oath of allegiance supervised by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu himself.

“That Before I accepted to take oath, he convinced me that should in case anything happens to him, I am his replacement.

“That before I took the oath, He mandated me to take over the struggle if anything happens to him, including using his name, a promise he fulfilled immediately he was kidnapped from Kenya by mandating me to take over the struggle from DSS dungeon.

“That during this oath of allegiance, the illegitimate son called Kanunta and other siblings was not part of this agreement neither does the defunct and expelled criminals in DOS part of it.

“That by virtue of the above and many more yet to be made public, in fulfilling my own part of the agreement, I will continue to use Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s name, picture anyhow I want until he is released;

“That it is only me that can decide to stop using it when I want.

“So, when hiring the lawyer, make sure he or she is aware of the above fact because if he/she loses the case which is very certain, I will demand damages and compensation including paying my own legal fee. And knowing that those sending you are Nigeria government, I will instruct my lawyers to make legal fees of 100 thousand Euros and above.”

He boasted that he is well grounded in legal battles and advised those trying to engage him in such a fight not to start a war they can’t finish.

Ekpa therefore threatened to put those fighting him to where they belong after the legal tussle.

Recall that Dr Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu State had last month said his government is considering dragging the Finland-based Simon Ekpa before the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the illegal sit-at-home in the Southeast which has affected the economic life of the region.

He said this while addressing newsmen at the Government House, Enugu, at the weekend.

Mbah, who declared that the State was winning the war against criminal elements enforcing sit-at-home, noted that Enugu people would never take orders from individuals he described as murderers and enemies of Igbo land.