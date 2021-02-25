Kidnappers Release Adamawa United FC Driver After Collecting N1m Ransom

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The driver of Adamawa United football club who was kidnapped last Friday during an armed robbery attack on the team has regained his freedom.

Kabiru Mohammed was released on Thursday morning after payment of N1 million as ransom to the kidnappers.

THE WHISTELR had reported that the kidnappers demanded N50 million as ransom, but the amount was later reduced to N1 million naira.

In a video on social media, the driver was seen bare footed thanking God for his release. He said he was currently in Anambra State.

“I am free now from kidnappers, for the past six days they just released me in Benin. I’m free, I thank God.

“I thank everybody that put hand in this matter, I thank God, I’m now free and I am in Anambra state.”

The Permanent Secretary at the Adamawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Aliyu Abubakar Jada, confirmed to Punch that a ransom of N1 million was paid to the kidnappers before Mohammed was released.