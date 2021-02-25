Kagara Kidnappers’ Shocking Outburst: ‘The Person Who Gave Us This Business Is Among You’

60 SHARES Share Tweet

The captors of 42 students and workers of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, have made a shocking revelation about the brain behind the schoolchildren’s abduction.

The suspected bandits described the schoolchildren’s abduction as “a business” and claimed that the architect of the “business” was among those negotiating the schoolboys’ release.

The abductors made the shocking revelation in an audio recording made available to The Punch by prominent Islamic cleric, Skeikh Ahmad Gumi, on Wednesday.

The report said supposed top officials of the school and the abductors were heard (in the audio) holding a conversation in Hausa language and negotiating the kidnapped victims’ release.

The bandits, in the recording, boasted about having kagara surrounded by their men.

They also claimed to be privy to every move of the government and security agencies as the person who arranged the schoolboys’ abduction is allegedly a mole within the negotiators.

“You think I don’t know what you people are doing? I can tell you how many security vehicles are in Kagara as we speak.

“It is with the help of the people of the city that intruders can overrun the city. Don’t you know that? The person who gave us this business is there among you. He is there with you. Wherever you go, he is watching you. If you want to do this deal, go ahead. From God, we come and to Him we will return.

“Even if you put together the entire security forces of Nigeria in Kagara, I have eyes all over Kagara. Whichever step you take in Nigeria, I swear, I will know. You people are saying they should not pay us, that if they pay us, we will use to money to buy weapons. With whose money did we buy our weapons? If we don’t have weapons, you will just send security agents to kill us and take the children,” the kidnappers reportedly said in the audio recording.

The negotiators were said to have pleaded with the bandits to accept N2.7m as ransom, but they rejected it and threatened to starve the schoolboys to death if their demands were not met.

“They (parents) have agreed to pay N2.7m. Each parent will pay N100,000,” the negotiators reportedly told the bandits, but one of them responded thus: “I don’t have food for them. If anybody dies among them, we will tell you where to go and pick the corpse.

“You know these children are hungry. I don’t have food to give them, only water if they are going to die, let them die.”

They also threatened to unleash terror on Kagara if ransom for the children was delayed further.

“If I want Kagara to be in peace, it will be in peace. If it is not going to be in peace, it will go in pieces from here until Ilorin. If I die in this process, I have children that I have instructed that if I die that I don’t want Kagara to be peaceful if you don’t do as I say. Even if I die, nobody will come into Kagara.

“Governors are saying we should not be given money because we are going to use it to buy guns; guns that Allah provides and you are boasting about.

“In all of your (Niger State) madness, you are not up to Zamfara. It was compelled to accept our terms and talk less of small fries like you. You see, if you want to seek peace, seek peace and if you don’t stop the activities of vigilantes in Niger you will not know peace forever.

“Your deploying security officials in Kagara is a waste of time. Is there a fence in this forest? You know we are not in the cities we are in the forest,” they said.