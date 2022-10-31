Kidnappers Shot Me In The Head – Ex- UI DVC

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Adigun Agbaje, has narrated his ordeal during his abduction by gunmen on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The former DVC, who spoke in a statement issued on his behalf by one of his sons, Adewale, on Monday said the bullet fired at him by the gunmen left him with minimal injury and he was lucky to be alive.

The lecturer said five of the victims still remained in kidnappers’ den as at the time he was released.

Agbaje was abducted with other victims and some of them were released on Sunday after spending two nights with their captors in the forest.

He thanked former Vice Chancellors of the university and his colleagues, both at home and abroad, for his release.

The statement read, “My father, Professor Adigun Agbaje, recently released by kidnappers, has asked me to issue the statement below on his behalf.

“It is a new day today, and I’m happy to be alive. I was released by my kidnappers yesterday evening after spending two nights in the thick forests of Ogun and Oyo states. My mind goes to the five others who are still left with the kidnappers: two young ladies, two young men and a middle-aged person.

“I was shot in the head during the abduction process. I thank God that the bullet that went through my car’s windscreen left only a skin-deep wound on my head, even though it left a gaping hole in the cap I was wearing.

“As stated earlier, my heart goes to those young female undergraduates, the young men and the middle aged person I left behind with the kidnappers. I may not be reachable now but as soon as I get medical clearance from my doctors, I will be thanking all of you personally”.