KOGI: IGP Orders Investigation Of Detained Officer’s Death

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A police Inspector, Atobaloye Taiye has been reported dead barely three weeks after he was redeployed to the Zone 8 Command Headquarters, Lokoja, Kogi State for a quick Intervention special duty.

Advertisement

Taiye was deployed from Oke-Onigbin Divisional Headquarters, Kwara State, to the Command which covers Kogi and Kwara States.

The Police in a statement signed by its spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday narrated the events that led to the officer’s mysterious death.

“Details from the Zonal Headquarters report showed that the inspector was posted on the 1st of April, 2023, reported on the 11th of April and was immediately posted as part of the team manning the main gate of the Zonal Command Headquarters.

“However, he failed to report at the duty post and went missing in action for nine (9) days, only to resurface on the 19th of April in a drunken state.

“He was eventually defaulted and detained for absence from duty and drunkenness. While on detention, he reportedly took ill and was moved to the Police Clinic, then referred to the Federal Medical Centre Lokoja, where he eventually gave up the ghost,” the police said.

Advertisement

Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba called for in-depth investigations into “the remote circumstances” surrounding the demise of the officer.

IGP Baba commiserated with members of the bereaved family and tasked the Criminal Investigation Department’s Homicide Unit of the Kogi State Command to commence investigations.

He also directed the unit to conduct a postmortem examination on the corpse to determine the cause of his death.