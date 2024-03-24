Kuriga Teacher Died In Captivity, 137 Abducted Schoolchildren Rescued — Gov Uba Sani

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that the teacher who was abducted along with 137 Kuriga schoolchildren on March 7, died in captivity.

Governor Uba Sani revealed this on Sunday while speaking on the situation of the Kuriga kidnap and rescue operation, on the Channels Television’s Programme, ‘Politics Today’.

Sani said, “It’s only one person that has not returned, and that is the teacher. That is the fact of the matter, but all of the 137 children are safely back.

“We had the unfortunate incident that the teacher couldn’t make it because he had some complications; he was sick — that was the report we got from the military and the security agencies but the rest of the children, all of them are back with us.”

THE WHISTLER reported the release of the schoolchildren earlier on Sunday after they were abducted on March 7, while participating in their morning Assembly exercise.

The authorities of the primary and secondary school, sharing the same compound, stated at the time of the incident that a total of 312 schoolchildren, including a teacher were missing.

Subsequently, the school authorities revealed that 25 schoolchildren had returned home, leaving 287 purportedly missing.

However, the Nigerian military, who led the rescue operation in collaboration with local authorities from neighbouring Zamfara State, clarified on Sunday, that the abducted schoolchildren were 137 and not 287.

As of press time, the rescued schoolchildren have arrived in Kaduna and are reportedly receiving medical treatment in an undisclosed medical facility.