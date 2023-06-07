Lafarge Africa’s CEO Khaled El-Dokani Resigns, Replaced With Alade-Akinyemi

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Khaled El-Dokani, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

(GMD/CEO) of Lafarge Africa has tendered his resignation from the role.

Although the circumstances surrounding his resignation were not revealed, El-Dokani will continue on the company’s board as a non-Executive Director.

Larfage disclosed in a regulatory filing seen by THE WHISTLER that El-Dokani would cease to be an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 30/ 06/2023.

He was appointed to the Board of the Company on the 18th of January 2020 as an

Executive Director.

Lafarge said, “By virtue of his exemplary and outstanding leadership, Mr. El-Dokani successfully led and navigated the Company through the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, recording unprecedented financial performance consistently year-on-year in spite of the challenging business environment.

“He implemented a turnaround plan for the business thereby addressing the

industrial, financial, and human resource challenges of the Company. He successfully entrenched and upheld a strong ethical culture, gender diversity and sustainability principles, which are part of Holcim Group’s core values.”

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will replace El-Dokani as GMD/CEO of the Company with effect from 1st July 2023, the company said.

He was appointed an Executive Director to the Board on the 8th of April 2020.

Alade-Akinyemi has over 20 years cross-functional experience in finance, supply chain, business development, and sales.