Lafarge Africa’s CEO Khaled El-Dokani Resigns, Replaced With Alade-Akinyemi
Khaled El-Dokani, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
(GMD/CEO) of Lafarge Africa has tendered his resignation from the role.
Although the circumstances surrounding his resignation were not revealed, El-Dokani will continue on the company’s board as a non-Executive Director.
Larfage disclosed in a regulatory filing seen by THE WHISTLER that El-Dokani would cease to be an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 30/ 06/2023.
He was appointed to the Board of the Company on the 18th of January 2020 as an
Executive Director.
Lafarge said, “By virtue of his exemplary and outstanding leadership, Mr. El-Dokani successfully led and navigated the Company through the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, recording unprecedented financial performance consistently year-on-year in spite of the challenging business environment.
“He implemented a turnaround plan for the business thereby addressing the
industrial, financial, and human resource challenges of the Company. He successfully entrenched and upheld a strong ethical culture, gender diversity and sustainability principles, which are part of Holcim Group’s core values.”
Lolu Alade-Akinyemi the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will replace El-Dokani as GMD/CEO of the Company with effect from 1st July 2023, the company said.
He was appointed an Executive Director to the Board on the 8th of April 2020.
Alade-Akinyemi has over 20 years cross-functional experience in finance, supply chain, business development, and sales.