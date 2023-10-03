Lagos Govt, NNPC Others Express Support Ahead Of GOCOP 7th Annual Conference in Abuja

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

All is set for the 7th annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) in Abuja.

The largest gathering of online publishers is being supported by the Lagos and Kwara State governments including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) among others.

Chairman of the 2023 Conference Planning Committee, Danlami Nmodu, revealed this in a press statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Remmy Nweke.

The event is scheduled for October 5 at the Abuja Continental Hotel (Old Sheraton) by 10 a.m, and according to Nmodu, other agencies including the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Nigerians Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and SEPLAT, Nigerians Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and others have expressed their support.

The event with the theme: ‘Nigeria: Roadmap for Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability, will be chaired by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede while the President of the Capital Market Academics, Prof. Uche Uwaleke as its keynote speaker.

The panellists are the Secretary-General, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), Prof. Yakubu A. Ochefu; Special Adviser to the President (Policy Coordination) Hajia Hadiza Bala-Usman, and Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Assets Management Ltd, Mr. Johnson Chukwu.

Part of the activities lined up for the event include a pre-conference day scheduled for October 4, comprising the GOCOP business session, the luncheon and interactive segment with nationwide media managers of corporate entities and advertisers.

Nmodu noted that the pre-conference day activities will feature the presentation of the annual report and election of the new National Executive Council (NEC) for another two years.

The event which took off on October 2 with a dinner to mark GOCOP’s 7th anniversary, has also been supported by the Dangote Group, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Sahara Energy, Department State Security (DSS) and other prominent stakeholders in the polity.

Nmodu beckoned on other corporate entities still on the sideline to leverage GOCOP for partnership, pledging they will not regret such collaboration.

GOCOP was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism in doing their jobs and its membership is a constellation of editors and senior journalists, who, having distinguished themselves in their various stations in the print and electronic media, ventured into online publishing which is both the present and future of journalism globally.

Currently, the Guild has over 90 corporate publishers as members.