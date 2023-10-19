Guild Of Online Publishers Hails NNPC Limited For Appointing Femi Soneye As Chief Corporate Communications Officer

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has hailed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over the appointment of the publisher of Per Seconds News, Mr. Olufemi Oladapo Soneye, as its Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO).

GOCOP is a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit organisation, made up of owners of online publications.

THE WHISTLER had exclusively reported that the NNPC Limited appointed the media guru, Soneye, to drive its brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and improve stakeholder management.

In a statement sent to THE WHISTLER on Thursday, GOCOP President, Maureen Chigbo, applauded the appointment of Soneye and enjoined him to remain good ambassador of GOCOP.

She said GOCOP endorsed the appointment of the media guru adding that he could count on the Guild for maximum support.

Until his appointment, Soneye was the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief Per Second News LLC, from 2012 to date where he was responsible for the commercial strategy of the Per Second News, Communications and Mount Olive group.

Soneye served in the United States Air Force, Joint Base Andrews, Washington-DC between 2009 to 2015. Specifically, he was at the Health Services Management Officer of the 459th Aerospace Medicine Squadron.

Also, he was the Editor the squadron’s Air Force One Newsletter of the 459th Air Refueling Wing, Andrews Air Force Base between 2009 and 2013 where he was providing guidelines to authors for preparing and submitting manuscripts.

In 2007, Soneye worked as the Business Sales Manager of Comcast Cable Communications, Maryland, U.SA.

His career as a reporter started in 1999 at the Independent Sports Weekly, Apapa, Lagos later Leaders Newspapers- Darling Harbor, Sydney, Australia in 2000 where he worked Part-Time as a reporter.

Education Profile

He graduated from the Mclay College, Sydney, NSW, Australia in 2000 and went on to acquire a Diploma in International Studies at the prestigious Montgomery College Rockville, Maryland, USA between 2005-2006.

Between 2008 and 2010, Soneye got certification in Health and Applied Sciences at the Community College of the Air Force.

He has attended about 12 career advancement programmes including 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, UK in 2018; IAPP Data Protection Conference Paris, France (2018); Leadership, IP, Innovation conference, Brussels, Belgium (2018); Strategic Management in Public Service in IDKA, Italy (2014) and Strategic Intelligence Analytics, Canary Wharf, London among others.

Soneye enjoys rich affiliations with top bodies of journalists across the globe. He has strong affiliations with the Nigerian Union of Journalists where he is a member; a member of the National Association of Black Journalist; Member Society of Professional Journalists and a member of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

He is also affiliated with the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers, and was a former President Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, DC.