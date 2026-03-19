Trump Blames Israel For Bombing Iran’s Gas Field

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U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly distanced the United States from an Israeli airstrike on Iran’s South Pars natural gas field, in a statement released late Wednesday via the official White House account on X and his Truth Social platform.

In the post, Trump described the Israeli action as Israel having “violently lashed out” at the facility “out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East”.

“The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen.

“Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility.

“NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar – In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before,” the statement read.

The retaliatory attack caused fires, extensive damage, and huge disruptions to one of the world’s largest LNG export hubs.

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President Trump warned that any further Iranian strikes on Qatari energy infrastructure would prompt the United States “with or without the help or consent of Israel” to “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before”.

Trump added that he was reluctant to authorise such “violence and destruction” due to its long-term implications for Iran’s future but affirmed he “will not hesitate” if Qatar’s LNG facilities are targeted again.

The South Pars/North Dome field is the world’s largest natural gas reserve, supplying a substantial portion of Iran’s domestic energy needs and around 20 per cent of global LNG exports via Qatar’s side.

The strikes have already driven sharp increases in global energy prices, with oil surging and LNG benchmarks rising amid fears of prolonged supply interruptions.

No immediate official responses were available from Israel or Iran regarding Trump’s statement.

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Regional tensions remain high, with ongoing concerns that additional strikes on shared or adjacent energy infrastructure could trigger broader economic and security consequences across the Gulf.