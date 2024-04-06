Lagos Warns Supermarkets, Grocery Stores Against Hiding Products’ Price Tags

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has warned supermarkets and grocery stores in the state against non-disclosure of price tags on products.

According to LASCOPA, the warning is aimed at ensuring transparency and protecting consumers from price exploitation.

The agency disclosed this on Saturday in a statement posted on the website of the state government.

“LASCOPA’s warning aims to ensure transparency and protect consumers from potential price exploitation as non-disclosure of price tags can lead to misunderstandings and inconvenience at the point of sale,” the statement reads.

The General Manager of LASCOPA, Mr. Afolabi Solebo, said that such practices violate consumers’ rights and the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Law.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to regulations, noting that the absence of price tags denies consumers the ability to make informed decisions.

Solebo warned that the agency would not hesitate to shut any erring supermarkets.

“…such practices contradict the Consumer Protection Act, which mandates the clear display of prices for goods and services.

Solebo maintained that ”failure to comply with the law will result in fines in accordance with consumer protection laws, adding that the Agency will not hesitate to seal erring supermarkets over non-disclosure of price tags on products on shelves.”

He urged consumers to report any instances of non-compliance to LASCOPA through the agency’s social media platforms or the following dedicated contact numbers.