Leaked Petition Shows Late Mohbad Reported Threats To His Life To Lagos Police

A petition filed by late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, against Oba of Elegushi, and controversial socialite, Sam Larry, amongst others, has surfaced online.

Mohbad, on June 27, 2023, filed a petition captioned “Petition of threat to life, malicious damage of properties valued the sum of five-million-naira, assault occasioning harm, oppression and conduct likely to cause breach of peace” against Sam Larry and Oba Elegushi of Eti-Osa, Lagos state.

The petition seen by THE WHISTLER was addressed to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In the petition, the late singer called on the NPF to save his life and explained how he was assaulted alongside fellow artist Zlatan Ibile, on June 25, 2023, by Larry during a music video shoot.

Mohbad also mentioned that during the assault the attackers boasted that they worked for Oba Elegushi.

The petition read, “a law-abiding citizen and a musician bring to your notice the assault and threat to my life by the above-mentioned persons.

“On 25th June 2023, while having a video shoot with another artist by the name Zatan Ibile, the above-mentioned persons numbering about fifteen led by Samlarry Elegushi invaded the premises with dangerous arms such as guns, cutlasses, etc, where I was shooting video and scattered the whole process of the shooting, damaged the equipment I was using for the shooting valued about Five Milion Naira and started threatening my life.

“In the process, they became violent and assaulted me and I sustained injuries but narrowly escaped. Attached to this petition are the said pictures.

“The total amount I paid for the shooting they destroyed is Eight million Naira (N8,000,000) which is non-refundable.

“However, during the assault, they were boasting that they work for Oba Elegushi and that they have been asked to deal with me for reasons best known to them, which till date they are still threatening to kill me if seen.

“Sir, I call on your good office to save my life from the above-mentioned persons and bring them to book. Thank you for your timely intervention.”

In a video circulating on the internet, Mohbad and Zlatan could be seen on set for a music video when Larry allegedly stormed the scene with some boys targeting the late singer.

The video has stirred reactions on social media with Nigerians calling on the Nigeria Police Force to arrest Sam Larry and Mohbad’s former label boss, Naira Marley, to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

Efforts made to reach Aliyu Giwa, spokesperson for the Police Force Headquarters, Lagos Annex, and Lagos Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, were futile, as calls and messages sent were not responded to.

Meanwhile, some angry Nigerians stormed Sam Larry’s Instagram page to attack him for allegedly bullying and threatening the late singer.

Sam Larry, whose real name is amson Balogun is said to be an ally of Naira Marley, has since deactivated his Instagram account following the torrents of cyber-attacks received since the video emerged.