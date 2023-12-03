Liverpool Snatch Late Win Against Fulham in Premier League Thriller

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Liverpool earned a sensational 4-3 victory over Fulham in a classic Premier League game at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds scored two goals in one minute to grab the maximum points.

Alexander-Arnold opened the floodgates of goals for Liverpool in the 20th minute when his free kick bounced off the crossbar and hit Leno to sail into the net for an own goal for the Fulham goalkeeper.

Harry Wilson brought Fulham back into the game four minutes later to make it 1-1.

Alexis Mac Allister restored Liverpool’s lead with a stunning long-range effort just before halftime to make it 2–1.

Kenny Tete leveled for Fulham in first-half injury time to end the first half 2-2.

The second half produced entertaining and classic moments with both sides scoring for three goals.

De Cordova-Reid put Fulham in the lead for the first time in the encounter in the 80th minute.

When all hopes seem lost, Endo Wataru Endo brought Liverpool back into the game with his first Premier League goal in the 87th minute.

One minute later, Alexander-Arnold turned the game around for Liverpool with the winning goal to send the Anfield faithfuls into wild jubilation.

The victory means Liverpool have earned more points 15, from losing position in the Premier League than any other team.

The Reds will be back in Premier League action with a trip to Sheffield United, while Fulham hosts Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.