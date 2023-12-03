Tinubu’s N27.5trn Budget Will Stimulate Nigeria’s Economy, Create Jobs — Ex-lawmaker Robinson Uwak

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has expressed optimism that the 2024 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu would impact positively on the lives of Nigerians.

The budget estimate of N27.5 trillion christened “A Budget of Renewed Hope” placed security, economy, education and poverty alleviation as its core priorities.

Uwak is hopeful that the budget would stimulate the economy to generate jobs for Nigerians.

In a statement on Sunday, Uwak explained that the budget for security and defence, for instance , would enable farmers to return to their farms to produce food.

He added human capital expenditure would continue to strengthen other areas of national development.

Moreso, Uwak said the National Assembly deserves commendation for their quick attention to the budget.

“We believe that the effective implementation of the budget will ensure value for money and measurable growth and overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

“After the budget presentation, we saw the expeditious action by the National Assembly to pass it through the second reading, thus providing hope of an early passage and implementation,” Uwak stated.