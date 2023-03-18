LP Female Agent Assaulted In Rivers As More Voters Share Experience

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A female Labour Party agent at Ward 2, Unit 11 of Bonny Local Government Area of River State has cried out after thugs reportedly assaulted her.

Advertisement

Captured in a blurred video on Twitter, the victim explained that she was manhandled by some individuals for no reason.

She claimed that she was observing the election process when the hoodlums pounced on her.

Voter intimidation is already underway in Ward 2 Unit 6 Bonny LGA Rivers State. Thugs are beating up people left and right.

–



Situation Report over 1.5 No LP Lagos state Ago palace Surulere Alimosho INEC Igbo Shettima NNPP

LP APC 49 SANs Amuwo Odofin Kate Henshaw Wike pic.twitter.com/nIOBDiCtRQ — MisterDavid (@itsmisterdavid) March 18, 2023

In another development, a cameraman working with Arise Television, Opeyemi Ademihun, was attacked by political thugs at the Ikate area of Elegushi Palace, Lagos State.

The journalist, whose picture was shared by a colleague via his Twitter handle, had his face bruised while his working tools were seized by the thugs.

Advertisement

“Situation Report: Opeyemi Ademihun of Arise TV has been brutally attacked at Elegushi palace. Drone and Camera have been seized. They had refused them to leave,” the tweet read.

The journalist and his crew members were said to have been assaulted and held for about an hour before they were released without their equipment.

Situation Report : Opeyemi Ademihun of Arise TV has been Brutally Attacked at Elegushi Palace



Drone and Camera has been seized



They refused them to leave.#LagosDecides2023 #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/klEOdcWDyf — Samzy (@SamzyVG) March 18, 2023

THE WHISTLER also noted reports by voters sharing their experience during the election.

The voters reported voter suppression, intimidation and an outbreak of violence at a few polling units during the election.

Advertisement

Below are some of the accounts of voters

We just lost an Obidient in Lagos. Mr Simon Maduekwe, Age: 68

Polling Unit: 024, Bajulaiye Compound, SOMOLU Address: 11 Fatomi Crescent, Off Bajulaiye Compound pic.twitter.com/sa8RPCLPKL — jimmy (Hulk) – LP (@diisa2002) March 18, 2023

No Election in PU 061, Opp Comm Executive, Ojodu Berger, Lagos and all neighbouring PUs.



“If you are not voting APC, go home.”



“Omo Igbo!”



Just 3 people in my PU: me, my brother and an elderly woman. We resisted as much as we could. pic.twitter.com/n4BwJuY0Bk — Efam Harris (@iefamharris) March 18, 2023

APC thugs just finished beating me now in my polling unit, 007 Ibeju 1, at the premises of Ibeju High School, Ibeju-Lekki Lagos. They were chasing everyone they feel will vote for LP. I intervened and they descended on me and started beating me. — Daniel Eze (@DanielOEze) March 18, 2023

An LP supporter was injured in Isheri Oshun Alimosho area of Lagos state.@jidesanwoolu you cannot get power on the blood of Lagosians and expect to have peace. pic.twitter.com/whzqQKJ0XZ — NKEM #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) March 18, 2023

Today I went to my polling unit to perform my civic duty…APC thugs followed me to my polling booth insisting I vote APC, of course I refused and voted my preferred candidate after much struggle to tear my ballot paper, Infront of the already bought over security men and INEC. pic.twitter.com/ziKnKoJF7T — Uzodimma Lucy Ogodo (@LucyOgodo) March 18, 2023

Advertisement

APC thugs have declared war on all Sangotedo polling units.

Shooting, all forms of violence unleashed on voters. pic.twitter.com/8kMEpUwuey — jimmy (Hulk) – LP (@diisa2002) March 18, 2023