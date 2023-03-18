LP Female Agent Assaulted In Rivers As More Voters Share Experience
A female Labour Party agent at Ward 2, Unit 11 of Bonny Local Government Area of River State has cried out after thugs reportedly assaulted her.
Captured in a blurred video on Twitter, the victim explained that she was manhandled by some individuals for no reason.
She claimed that she was observing the election process when the hoodlums pounced on her.
In another development, a cameraman working with Arise Television, Opeyemi Ademihun, was attacked by political thugs at the Ikate area of Elegushi Palace, Lagos State.
The journalist, whose picture was shared by a colleague via his Twitter handle, had his face bruised while his working tools were seized by the thugs.
“Situation Report: Opeyemi Ademihun of Arise TV has been brutally attacked at Elegushi palace. Drone and Camera have been seized. They had refused them to leave,” the tweet read.
The journalist and his crew members were said to have been assaulted and held for about an hour before they were released without their equipment.
THE WHISTLER also noted reports by voters sharing their experience during the election.
The voters reported voter suppression, intimidation and an outbreak of violence at a few polling units during the election.
Below are some of the accounts of voters