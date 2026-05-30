MACBAN Rejects Claims Linking Fulani To Militancy

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The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has dismissed allegations tying the Fulani ethnic group to widespread militancy and banditry across the country, warning against the dangers of collective blame.

The association was responding to a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, which claimed that about 30,000 armed Fulani militants operate in various parts of Nigeria and contribute significantly to violations of religious freedom.

MACBAN National President, Baba Ngelzarma, described the report’s estimate as misleading and unrepresentative of the broader Fulani population in Nigeria.

He stressed that criminal elements should not be used to define an entire ethnic group.

According to him, the individuals referenced in the report “do not, and will never, represent the 14.5 million peaceful Fulani citizens” in the country.

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Ngelzarma maintained that many Fulani pastoralists are themselves victims of insecurity, citing incidents of cattle rustling, kidnappings, and retaliatory attacks.

He noted that law-abiding members of the community often bear the brunt of the violence perpetrated by criminal groups.

The association reiterated that it would neither shield nor оправдать anyone involved in criminal acts, affirming its commitment to supporting security agencies in tackling insecurity nationwide.

MACBAN also disclosed that it has directed its state and zonal branches to strengthen intelligence-sharing with security agencies and traditional rulers to help identify and eliminate criminal elements operating within rural and border communities.

It further condemned terrorism, banditry, and killings across the country, regardless of those responsible, while urging Nigerians to avoid ethnic profiling when addressing security challenges.

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The group warned that generalising criminal activities to an entire ethnic group could heighten tensions and undermine efforts to restore peace.

Additionally, MACBAN called on the government and development partners to invest in reforms within the livestock sector, particularly the promotion of ranching, as a long-term solution to conflicts associated with open grazing.

It added that achieving lasting peace would require a combination of justice, dialogue, enhanced security collaboration, and economic reforms targeting the root causes of violence.