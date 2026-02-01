Man City Stumble In Premier League Title Race

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Manchester City played out a disappointing 2-2 with Tottenham on Sunday to go six points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side surrendered a 2-0 lead to drop two points at the Tottenham Stadium in North London.

Rayan Cherki opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 11th minute.

Antoine Semenyo increased the lead with a close range finish just before halftime to give Man City a comfortable lead going into the break.

Tottenham fought back in the second half to snatch a point through Dominic Solanke.

The former Bournemouth star reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute before scoring a sublime scorpion goal to make it 2-2 in the 70th minute.

Manchester City failed to find their rhythm in the second half as Tottenham held on to avoid defeat.

This is the first time since December 2007 that Manchester City have failed to have a shot on target in three consecutive second halves in the Premier League.

Dominic Solanke revealed that the team will build on the result to improve their poor form.

He said: “We are trying to build on it. That is four games unbeaten now and we want to start winning games for sure. We need to focus on that and keep building. When everyone is on it and we have the crowd and everyone has that confidence and belief we know we can beat anyone.

“We needed to change something because it was very difficult to press. We made that change and it worked very well. We know we haven’t been as good as we want to be in the league and we need the fans behind us. When we are all together I think we can fly.”

Manchester City remained second with two points behind leaders Arsenal while Tottenham sits in 14th with 29 points from 24 matches.

Guardiola’s men will be back in action against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium while Tottenham will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday in the Premier League.