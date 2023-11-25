Months After Missing EPL Action Due To Injury, Shaw, Onana Return For Man Utd Clash Against Everton

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that Luke Shaw and Andre Onana will be available to face Everton on Sunday.

Shaw has been out of action for three months due to a thigh injury.

Onana came back early from international duty with Cameroon with a groin strain.

Manchester United have been plagued with injury problems this season with the likes of Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez struggling with injuries since the beginning of the season.

Ten Hag also provided update on Rasmus Hojlund, who pulled out of Denmark’s squad in the last international break.

“Rasmus is a close finish,’ said Ten Hag. ‘He’s training, he finished outside. He’s making very good steps and we have to wait until tomorrow and we will make a final decision.

“Luke Shaw will be available for Sunday, he will be in the squad. Andre is okay, he stepped in training today, he’s good.’

The former Ajax coach confessed that Manchester United have missed Shaw.

You can mention many things,’ he added. ‘You can mention his physicality, his technical ability, his leadership, it’s clear.

‘A long time in the season we didn’t have a left-back.

‘We are very happy he’s back, it’s a good sign. He will help us be more stable, I am sure of that.’

The Red Devils have won four out of their last five Premier League matches to sit sixth on the Premier League log with 21points.

Everton will be hoping to bounce back from the 10 points deduction against Manchester United at the Goodison Park on Sunday.