Man Using Female Hostel As Hideout Caught With Stolen Cables At UNN

One Wisdom Onu, from Ohafia, Abia State, was last week arrested by security operatives for allegedly stealing electricity cables belonging to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Investigations by THE WHISTLER showed that Mr Onuh illegally broke into Okpara Hall of the university, and had been illegally occupying there, using one of the rooms of the hostel as his operating base. Okpara Hall is a female hostel.

A source said, “His nefarious activities were enhanced by the strike action currently embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities. He saw that nobody is occupying the hostel, and converted one of them as his base for his stealing.

“How he had access to the room with the presence of security in the university beats everybody’s imagination. He would cut the cables, hide them in the room, and evacuate them at the right time.

“He was seen by farmers while cutting the cables one early morning. Further interrogations revealed his operational modalities.”

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect is married and lives with his family at Obukpa, a community close to UNN. Items recovered from him include knife, driller, branded cap, nose mask, hand gloves, cables of various sizes, cutting saw, pliers and torchlight.

In a video privy to our correspondent, those interrogating him were saying that the suspect had been staying in the hostel for a long time unnoticed.