Man Who Killed 57-Year Brother For Witchcraft Arrested

A 42 year old man known as John Clerkson, who accused and killed his brother of witchcraft has reportedly been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command.

John is said to be an indigene of Guyuk Local Government Areas, Dumna Zarbu, in Adamawa State.

The deceased family explained that Clerkson allegedly murdered his 57-year old elder brother known as Mohammed Clerkson on 29th August, 2023.

The deceased, who is the father of 8, was accused by his brother of bewitching Clerkson’s daughter in-law.

According to accusations from the deceased family, Clerkson accused his brother of holding captive the spirit of his son’s wife, Robbert Mohammed.

The brother’s daughter in-law allegedly fainted as a result of her sport being held by the deceased.

He was further accused of being a witch terrorising the inhabitants of the community.

This attracted the attention of people who trooped with their sick family members to the residence of the deceased to force him to release their spirits.

A great quarrel reportedly ensued between the deceased and the suspect when he approached him over the allegations of bewitching their daughter and other sick people, which he had allegedly confessed to.

Fight eventually broke out during the confrontation leading to the death of his brother.

The police apprehended the suspect who has reportedly confessed that it was some youths who pelted the deceased with stone when they were fighting.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that the suspect is in police custody and promised to ensure that he is prosecuted.

He also advised the community to take their sick relations to medical centres for treatment and avoid taking laws into their own hands.