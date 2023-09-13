Marriage Scam: My Husband Told Me He’s A Graduate But I Found Out He’s A Barber – Mother Of 2 Seeks Divorce

The Customary Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja, has received 62 divorce applications from January 2023 to mid-September, including an application to dissolve a marriage founded on lies.

The grounds of most of the applications range from alleged domestic violence, fake life, irresponsibility in the home, among other issues.

A Customary Court has jurisdiction to hear and determine both criminal and civil cases involving Nigerians, under the native and customary law.

THE WHISTLER was told that the latest case with suit number FCT/CC/CV/BWR/62/2023 was the 62nd divorce application received so far since January 2023.

In the case seen by THE WHISTLER and dated September 4, Lamidi accused her husband of lying to her that he was a graduate before she agreed to marry him.

She further alleged that after the marriage, she eventually found out that her husband works as a barber and allegedly has no degree as he allegedly claimed when they were dating.

“That I got married with the respondent in accordance with Kaba native laws and custom of Igbagun people in Yagba local government area of KOGI state.

“That the marriage is blessed with 2 male children.

“That I and the respondent have known each other since we were teenagers.

“That I so much believe in the respondent to the extent I never questioned him. Little did I know the respondent was living in a fake life all this while claiming what he was not.

“That the respondent told me that he was a graduate who is still doing jobs to earn a living.

“That I believed in the respondent and I believe in his abilities to make it in life since there is life.

“That I just got to know about the fake life of the respondent when I put a call across to someone who he used my phone to call,” the petitioner stated.

The Petitioner added, “That when I called the man, I asked him if he knew the respondent(husband).

“That the man told me that the respondent is his boy who is working in his shop as a barber.

“That I asked the respondent to give me his certificate to help him look for a job, but he keeps on avoiding the question.”

The petitioner claimed she kept asking her husband why he doesn’t want to disclose his place of work to her, adding “the respondent told me that he doesn’t want to work for anybody but wants to be the boss of himself.”

“That after what I heard about the respondent from the man I called, I concluded that the respondent don’t have certificate because he had been avoiding the question l asked about his school.

“That just lately, I summoned courage and confronted him about what I was told on the phone, the response from the respondent was “and so?”

Lamidi contended that for the sake of her sanity and not taking laws into her hands, she wants the court to hold that she has been deceived by the alleged fake life of her husband.

The petitioner then prayed the court for the following reliefs:

a. An order of this Honourable Court to grant me divorce and divorce certificate.

“An order of this Court to grant me the custody of our two children.

“An order of this Court ordering the respondent to be responsible for

the children’s school fees, medical bills and monthly upkeep of the children.

“An order of this court ordering the respondent to stay away from me

but not denying him access to the children at the agreed venue.”

A date is yet to be fixed for hearing of the case.