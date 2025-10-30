Messi, Son Top Major League Soccer Salary List

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Los Angeles star Son Heung-Min has joined Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi as the only MLS players to make over $10 million in annual salary.

Son, a summer acquisition by LAFC, has a guaranteed compensation of $11.2m, while Messi remains the league’s highest-paid player at $20.4m.

The information is according to the MLS Players Association, which released its list of salary data on Wednesday.

The figures include just what players make in salary, including any marketing bonuses and agents’ fees. They do not account for any additional agreements with the team or its affiliates, or for any performance bonuses.

Messi also benefits from other revenue streams, such as his endorsement deal with Adidas and a revenue-sharing agreement with league broadcast partner Apple.

According to Sportico, Messi stands to earn up to $150m over the life of the 2½-year contract that was due to expire at the end of this season.

Messi, the newly crowned Golden Boot winner in MLS with 29 goals in 28 games, recently signed an extension with Inter Miami that will see him remain in South Florida through the end of the 2028 season.

Son’s LAFC contract runs through 2027 with options that could extend it to 2029.

The top five earners were rounded out by Messi’s club teammate Sergio Busquets, who makes $8.8 million, followed by Atlanta United’s Miguel Almirón at $6.1m and San Diego’s Hirving Lozano at $6 million.

All data is as of Oct. 1, 2025. The salary data was annualised for players who arrived during the summer transfer window.

Miami continues to lap the field in total team spending. Thanks to the midseason arrival of Rodrigo DePaul, Miami increased its spending to a record $48.97m, though it missed out on a second consecutive Supporters’ Shield triumph, with the low-spending Philadelphia Union winning that trophy.

In terms of team payroll based on guaranteed base compensation, LAFC ranked second behind Miami at $30.1m, followed by Atlanta United ($28.48m), FC Cincinnati ($23.19m) and the Chicago Fire ($23.11m).

CF Montreal had the lowest payroll at $12.92m, followed by FC Dallas ($13.15m), the Philadelphia Union ($13.43m), Toronto FC ($13.65m) and Minnesota United ($14.54m).

The average outlay per team was $19.69m, compared to $18.41m a year ago, an increase of 7 per cent. The median spend per team was $18.01m, compared with last year’s mark of $16.68m. That represents an increase of 8 per cent.

Total spend per team: