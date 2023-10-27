Military Intercepts N1.2bn Worth Of PMS, Destroys 63 Illegal Refineries In 2 Weeks

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Defence Headquarters has intercepted 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, with an estimated value of N1.2 billion.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, disclosed this during a press briefing on the activities of the military in the past two weeks.

Buba said the troops also recovered 962,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 35,420 litres of illegally refined AGO (diesel), and 38,450 litres of DPK (kerosene).

He added that the troops identified and destroyed 63 illegal refining sites, containing 15 dugout pits, 45 boats, 87 storage tanks, 128 cooking ovens, one pumping machine, and four outboard engines. Fourteen suspected oil thieves were also arrested.

“The ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations have prevented these evil elements from accomplishing their strategic objectives,” Buba said.

“The military will continue to degrade their ability to carry out small-scale attacks which are intended to create panic in localities.”

According to the military, troops killed 73 terrorists, arrested 182, and rescued 68 hostages.

They also recovered 119 assorted weapons and 1,537 assorted ammunition in the period under review.