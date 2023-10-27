‘Rich Giving To The Rich’- Nigerians React After Femi Otedola Gave 750 Students Of Augustine University N1m Each

466 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola announced that he gave N1 million to each of the 750 students of Augustine University.

The billionaire believes spending N750 million as cash gift would help relieve the burdens of their parents in the midst of Nigeria’s economic hardship.

Advertisement

Otedola who controls majority stake of Geregu Power Plc and a substantial share in First Bank Holding Plc among other businesses, made the announcement on his social media page after he was made the school’s Chancellor.

AUI is a private Catholic-owned university located in Ilara, a town in Epe local government area of Lagos State.

Otedola said, “I was inaugurated as the Chancellor of Augustine University. I strongly believe in transforming establishments that I am associated with.

“I gave a gift of one million to each of the seven hundred and fifty students. I hope this donation of seven hundred and fifty million naira assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time.”

Advertisement

His donation to the students has triggered divergent views on social media.

Checks by THE WHISTLER revealed that the cheapest course in the university for international students costs $4,842 while the most expensive courses in mass communication and computer science go for $5.798.

Nigerian students pay N376,000 for accommodation levies and charges per session, while the school fees range from N250,000 for philosophy to N390,000 for accounting and computer science.

This implies that a 100 level student pays at least N626,000 per session for the cheapest course or N766,000 for accounting and other expensive courses.

In reaction, some Nigerians have said that the gesture is not meant for the poor, as only the rich can afford the university.

Advertisement

An X user, Olalekan with X handle, @Kallmeleksyde, said that the donation is like the “Rich giving to rich men’s children.”

A verified X user, @TheNobleCastle said, “This gesture is still for the rich and they are still the ones that benefited from this but poor man’s child will think the donation was for the University of Lagos.”

Another user, @MrTariSlim said, “When people pay exorbitant fees to get into world class masterclasses and inner circles. it is not just the education they’re paying for. They’re paying to secure valuable future networking for themselves and their brand. The rich stay rich by networking among themselves.”

Akanni Micheal Adewale with handle, @AkanniMichealA2, tweeted “Augustus University students will never value the impact of N1 million because they’re not poor or broke students. I wish I got this kind offer at least throughout this year I will not complain again.”

Basil Azubuike hailed him for the gesture and ask him to “Extend your magnanimity to the poor students in the federal and state universities. Even if is N20,000 or N50,000, they will appreciate you and God more.”

Another user, @Prime_Talis, said “Charitable acts is not what anybody needs now sir. Charity won’t reduce fuel or dollar-naira epilepsy. Using charity to make people accept this government torture is not a good gesture. Let everybody feel the pain till the pain talks through them. N1m won’t solve their problems.”

Advertisement

“https://twitter.com/MrTariSlim/status/1717786536224149833

Augustus university students will never value the impact of 1million because they're not poor or broke student.



How I wish I get this kind offer at least through out this year I will not complain again — Akanni Micheal Adewale (@AkanniMichealA2) October 26, 2023

https://TWITTER .com/BASILAZUBUIKE/status/1717805436781674848

Charitable acts is not what anybody needs now sir. Charity won't reduce fuel nor dollar-naira epilepsy. Using charity to make people accept this govt tortures is not a good gesture. Let everybody feel the pain till the pain talks through them. 1m won't solve all dia probs.✌️ — V Ì T Á N N W A. (@Prime_Talis) October 26, 2023