Minister Laments ‘Women’s Unequal Access To Skills Development, Empowerment Programmes’

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has lamented that despite the growing number of women economic empowerment programmes by the federal government, women have continued to experience unequal access to skills development.

Tallen said this at the 2nd National Skills Summit held in Abuja.

He said the government is taking serious efforts to promote skills acquisition among women because they play vital roles in every society.

She added that women are key to the socio-economic development of the society, noting that empowering a woman is like empowering a generation because her life connects with so many people.

She said, “Investing in women’s economic empowerment and skills development is, therefore, one of the most urgent and effective means to achieve gender equality, eradicate poverty and attain economic growth.

“However, despite growing number of women economic empowerment programmes by the federal government, women have continued to experience unequal access to education, skills development and face barriers in securing decent employment and opportunities to thrive as entrepreneurs.

She added that providing technical and financial support to women non-governmental organisations, especially the National Council of Women Societies.

Tallen explained that the ministry, under her watch has initiated various programmes purposely to boost the economic empowerment of women and also promote their civic, political, social and economic rights.

She added that the Industrial Training Fund has remained steadfast to the actualization of its mandate by coming up with initiatives and aligning with Federal Governments’ plan for national development.